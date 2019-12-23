Building Industry presents annual awards, honoring individuals for outstanding service to their industry















The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky, BIA, presented its annual awards at a ceremony at the Madison Event Center in Covington, Kentucky.

“The award recipients in 2019 represent individuals that have dedicated years of outstanding service to their industry. Their efforts have resulted in great advocacy for not only their businesses, but for all businesses in the construction industry. From helping improve the Enzweiler Building Institute to growing membership and overall engagement with our association, this year’s award winners are well deserving of the accolades bestowed upon them. A great debt is owed to them by our industry and these simple awards are but a mere token of our collective appreciation,” says Brian Miller, Executive Vice President of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky.”

Award Recipients



JoEllen Thompson, Star Building Materials

2020 President Ross Kreutzjans presented JoEllen Thompson of Star Building Materials, with the Donald M. Wiedeman Lifetime Achievement Award.

Thompson has served the association for over 20 years. She is an Associate Past President, PAC Contributor, HBAK Associate Vice President, NAHB Director, and Past President of the Women’s Council.



Builder of the Year

Kevin Hemmer, Kevin Hemmer Construction



Tom Withorn, 2019 President, Craftsmen by Design, presented Kevin Hemmer, Kevin Hemmer Construction, with the 2019 Builder of the Year Award.

Hemmer was recognized for his leadership in the creation of the addition at the Enzweiler Building Institute Campus at the BIA Building Center.

With his help, the Institute will be able to increase capacity to train today and tomorrow’s construction workforce.



Associate of the Year

Pat Parshall, Northwest Title Family of Companies



John Cain, 2020 Associate President, Wiseway Supply, presented the 2019 Associate of the Year Award to Pat Parshall, Northwest Title. Mr. Parshall has been an active member of the association for over a decade through his involvement with the Sales and Marketing Council and membership recruitment.Tom Reusch, Nissan CommercialJohn Withorn, 2019 President and Janis Beard, Retired BIA Membership Director , presented the 2019 Janis Beard Annual Membership Award to Tom Reusch.

Reusch has been actively engaged at the association for over a decade and has taken the opportunity to use one of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) saving programs to grow his business and the membership of the association.



State Representative Kimberly Poore Moser

State Representative Kimberly Poore Moser was honored with the BIA’s community service award for her work on making KEES scholarship funds available for students attending the Enzweiler Building Institute

