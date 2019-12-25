Briefs: No Grinches at CVG this year, travelers get gifts; BenchMark PT opens Florence clinic















Holiday travel can be stressful, and nobody knows that better than the folks at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

To add a little holiday cheer, travelers who arrived at CVG Monday on one flight received surprise gifts, courtesy of the Airport and some partners.

CVG Airport teamed up with airport partners United Airlines and Graeter’s Ice Cream, to surprise passengers on a lucky arriving flight the day before Christmas Eve.

The Grinch even showed up to try to spoil the holiday fun, but the show of goodwill melted his heart, just like in the Christmas tale and travelers walked away with a little something extra in their stockings.

Other travelers took part in the holiday festivities, including a hot chocolate bar, Graeter’s ice cream samples, and carolers from the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music.

BenchMark PT opens Florence office

BenchMark Physical Therapy recently opened its Florence South outpatient clinic at 280 Mount Zion Road, Suite B.

The clinic operates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. It can be reached by phone at 859-817-0615.

The clinic offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance and total joint replacement programs.

Clinic director Lea Schmitt earned a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Kentucky. A Navy veteran, Schmitt specializes in vestibular (balance) rehabilitation, post-operative rehabilitation of spine and joint surgery, TMJ dysfunction, manual therapy and neurological disorders.

BenchMark part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

