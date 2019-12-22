Boone County seeks applicants for Government Citizens Institute; announces tree recycling info















Boone County will conduct a free citizens academy program called ENGAGE for residents or business owners that are interested in learning more about County Government.

The ENGAGE program is a great opportunity to learn more about how County Government works. The 2020 class will be the County’s third class after two successful sessions in 2018 and 2019.

The ten-week educational program includes presentations each week on all the operations of County government including tours of government facilities.

The goal of this program is to educate the participants about each department and ultimately come away with a holistic understanding of all of county government operations.

Starting January 6, the weekly program will be held on one weeknight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (most of the classes will be held on Monday nights but there will be two weeks in which the class will be on Thursday night.)

Those interested in attending should fill out the online application here.

The deadline to sign up is December 27.

Tree recycling pick-up, drop-off

Boone County is offering two programs to recycle Christmas trees.

Christmas Tree Pick-Up: The City of Florence’s Public Services Department will run their snow routes to pick up trees curbside from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Florence residents should place their tree out on the curb the night before. The trees will be taken to a collection point and ground into mulch.

There will be no curbside pickup service outside the city of Florence. NOTE: If crews must run snow routes to treat roads that day, tree pickup will occur the day after the roads have been cleared.

Christmas Tree Drop-Off: Trees may be dropped off at five sites before 8 a.m. on January 11, 2020. These trees will be turned into mulch or used with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife to improve fish habitats in local waterways of Northern Kentucky.

* Boone County Cooperative Extension (Enrichment Center parking lot near Burger King)

* Stringtown Park (one block west of Boone County High School)

* Union Park (former location of the Union Pool)

* Walton Park (by the back ball fields)

* Lakeside Christian Church Parking Lot (corner of North Bend Road & Tanners Rd.)

Make sure the tree is stripped of all tinsel, ornaments, lights & bags.

For more information, call Mike Wilson at 334–3151 or Jeremy Kleier at 647-5416

