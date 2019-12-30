Boone County Public Library January calendar for adults includes fitness sampler and a lot more















The Boone County Public Library offers events at its branches and throughout the county during the month of November. A list of scheduled events for adults is included here.

FITNESS SAMPLER

We are offering a sample of four different fitness classes this month, each at a different branch, taught by instructors from the YMCA. Give these classes a try; who knows, you might find just the right exercise for you! Attend three of the four classes and earn a $10 gift card for smoothies and more from Better Blend Nutrition on Mall Road.

Low-Impact Barre

Thursday, January 9, 10 a.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Have you been curious about a barre class but haven’t had a chance to take one? This class will sculpt and tone several of your major muscle groups while you listent to fun, upbeat music! Please register.

Body Weight Circuit

Thursday, January 16, 10 a.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

This class blends exercises using your own body weight and cardio for a well-rounded workout! Please register.

Light Weight Training with Chair

Thursday, January 23, 10 a.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

There are a number of exercises you can do while sitting that provide toning. Learn some of these exercises while using a fitness bar for some light weight training. Please register.

Zumba

Thursday, January 30, 10 a.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

This class is a fusion of Latin and International music combined with beginner to more advanced dance moves to create a dynamic, effective, low-impact workout. Please register.

ADULT PROGRAMS

In the Loop

Mondays, 10 a.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Knit or crochet in relaxed, friendly company. Learn for the first time or pick up some new tricks.

Yoga for Health and Well Being

Mondays, 6 p.m. and Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Build core strength, flexibility & balance. Bring a yoga mat. $30 fee for the month. Call Boone County Parks to register: 334-2117.

Yoga for Healthy Weight

Mondays, 7:15 p.m., Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Thursdays, 6:15 p.m., Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

A holistic approach to maintaining weight, increasing flexibility and building muscle. Bring a yoga mat. $30 fee for the month. Call Boone County Parks to register: 334-2117.

Adult Coloring

Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Enjoy this relaxing and creative activity while meeting other coloring aficionados. Coloring supplies are provided.

Bridge

Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon-3 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Open play – Everyone welcome!

Book Cellar

Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 9 a.m-1 p.m.Closed the week of Christmas.

Main Library, Lower Level, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Used books, DVDs, music & more.

Spanish Conversation Group

Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

All skill levels are welcome! Presented in partnership with Gateway Community College.

NKY English Conversation Club

Wednesdays, noon

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Practice your English with fluent English speakers! This is a relaxed, conversational setting in which adults learning English can improve their skills. All levels welcome.

Piecemakers Quilting Group

Wednesdays, 1 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Join this friendly group to learn the basics or share expertise in quilting.

Mahjong

Fridays, 1 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Open play – All skill levels welcome!

The Blue Dragon Literary Society

January 1-31

Boone County Public Library Goodreads Group Page

Discuss Cranford by Elizabeth Gaskell in this online book group. Visit our Goodreads page to join! Each month we post a new thread with a link to a short story, novella or short novel. All titles are available for free through Project Gutenberg.

One-on-one Computer Basics

Monday-Friday

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Request individualized, one-on-one, computer lessons from professional librarians. Examples include: basic computer skills, online security and privacy, and Microsoft Office. When you register, please include times that you are available to attend classes.

Card Making

Thursday, January 2, 6 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn how to make four themed cards. For ages 16 and older. $5 materials fee. Please register.

Euchre Tournament: Senior Games

Monday, January 6, 12:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Play Euchre as part of Northern Kentucky Winter Senior Games. Partnership with Boone County Parks. Please call the Parks Department at 859-334-2117 to register.

Matter of Balance

Mondays, January 6, 13, 20, 27 & February 3, 10, 17, 24, 1 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn to manage falls and increase your activity levels through simple exercises to increase strength and balance. This 8-part program is provided by a grant to Brighton Center Retired and Volunteer Senior Program (RSVP) from the Corporation for National and Community Service. Taught by trained volunteer coaches. Please register separately for each of the eight sessions.

Crafter’s Guild

Monday, January 6, 6:30 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Upcycled Paper-crafts: Celery Paper. Learn how to make paper from recycled and household materials. Attendees are encouraged to bring materials that they want to experiment with (seeds, dried flowers, etc.). Please register.

Writer’s Group

Tuesdays, January 7 & 21, 7 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Join other local writing enthusiasts every other Tuesday night. Share your work, get feedback, encouragement, and perhaps even inspiration to write your masterpiece.

Dance Fitness

Wednesdays, January 8, 15, 22 & 29, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Looking for a fun, low-impact way to work out? Dance Fitness combines elements of many different types of dance, from jazz and ballet to Bollywood and Latin. Please register. Registering for January 8 registers you for all four classes.

Thrillers and Chillers

Thursday, January 9, 10 a.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Participate in a book discussion group. Call for the monthly title to be discussed.

Best of the Best Book Group

Thursday, January 9, 3 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Participate in a book discussion group. Call for the monthly title to be discussed.

Publishing Discussion with Author Patricia McLinn

Thursday, January 9, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Get insight on sorting through the pros and cons of the publishing options from USA Today bestselling author Patricia McLinn. McLinn has been traditionally, hybrid, and independently published over the past 30 years.

Retired Adult Meetup

Fridays, January 10 & 24, 10 a.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Meet your neighbors for a little bit of conversation and fun! Coffee supplied by Biggby Coffee. Please register.

Experience Tai Chi

Fridays, January 10 & 24, 10:30 a.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Master Greg Fahey, a 6th Degree Black Belt, will teach an easy course in this gentle and low impact martial art.

AARP Smart Driver Course

Saturday, January 11, 1-5 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn new and better driving habits, and possibly receive a discount on your auto insurance!(Check with your insurance agent for details on how this discount might apply.) This course is designed for drivers age 50 and older. $20 course fee for non AARP members, $15 fee for members. Please register.

Florence Table-Top Gamers

Saturdays, January 11 & 25, 1-4:30 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Gamers of all experience levels welcome! We will be running DCC: “The Chained Coffin” series by Michael Curtis and “Kids on Bikes” by Renegade Games. If you are interested in being a dungeon or game master, contact Kevin at kwadlow@bcpl.org. Please register.

Two Cents About Finances

Monday, January 13, 6-7:30 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Looking to increase your credit score, become a homeowner, or just learn about finances in general? Presented by the Brighton Center, this financial workshop covers money management, budgeting, saving and investing, building credit, and credit review and coaching. Please register.

IEP Teen Toolbox

Monday, January 13, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Jibby Brown provides additional information and resources for your IEP teen.

Sodoku, Crypto, Crosswords and Chill

Tuesday, January 14, 6 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Enjoy a cozy evening of word and number puzzles and warm refreshments. Come alone or bring a friend!

Foster Care Adoption Session

Tuesday, January 14, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn about the process to becoming a foster or adoptive parent. Informational session presented by DCCH Center for Children & Families.

Chapter and Verse Book Group

Tuesday, January 14, 6:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Participate in a book discussion group. Call for the monthly title to be discussed.

Real Men Read

Wednesday, January 15, 10:30 a.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Discuss the latest book you’ve read.

Chick Picks Book Group

Thursday, January 16, 10 a.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Participate in a book discussion group. Call for the monthly title to be discussed.

Eat Better for Less

Thursday, January 16, 11 a.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Healthy cooking series presented by Holly Watters where you will learn simple tips on how to make affordable, healthier food choices for your family. Please register.

Trivia Night

Friday, January 17, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Play trivia just for fun! Bring your own team or we’ll put teams together for you.

Mindfulness Meditation

Monday, January 20, 6 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Mindfulness meditation is the practice of paying attention to the present moment, internally and externally, in an open and nonjudgmental way. Mary Ellen Moore from Synergy Holistic Health Center will discuss this form of meditation that is both ancient and modern and will lead a short meditation session. Open to experienced meditators, beginners, and those who are just curious. Please register.

Comfort Quilts for Kids

Tuesday, January 21, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Monday, January 27 Main Library, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Help sew small quilts to comfort children during their stay at the Ronald McDonald House. Bring your sewing machine.

Create Your Own Vision Board

Tuesday, January 21, 6 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Create a vision board- a visual representation of all you want to do, be and have in your life – with pictures, words and cut outs from recycled magazines. Please register.

Book Chatter Book Club

Wednesday, January 22, 10 a.m.

Walton Branch, 21 South Main, Walton, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Participate in a book discussion group. Call for the monthly title to be discussed.

Basic Self-Defense

Thursday, January 23, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn some basic self-defense movements from Ichiban Karate School. Please register.

Lunar New Year Festival

Saturday, January 25, 2-4 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Celebrate the 2020 Lunar New Year with traditional Asian music, dance, crafts, games and activities. Stop by our green screen photo booth for a free family photo. At the end of the celebration, join in our dragon parade. Please register.

Monday 4 Mystery Book Group

Monday, January 27, 6:30 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Participate in a book discussion group. Call for the monthly title to be discussed.

Managing Student Loans

Tuesday, January 28, 6 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn what to do about delinquent and defaulted student loans, as well as different student loan repayment options. Presented by the Brighton Center.

Working Dogs

Thursday, January 30, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Meet different dogs with jobs and their “people”. Please note, not all of the dogs may be petted.