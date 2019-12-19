American Airlines now offers seasonal service from CVG to Phoenix, plus holiday travel tips















American Airlines began daily seasonal service Wednesday to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) that will operate until April 6.

The route flies during the Christmas/New Year’s holiday, Spring Break and Cincinnati Reds Spring Training using an Airbus A319 aircraft (128 seat configuration).

The inaugural flight was celebrated with a ribbon cutting at the gate before passengers boarded the plane.

Daily flight times include:

• Departs CVG at 4:27 p.m.; arrives PHX at 6:48 p.m.

• Departs PHX at 9:52 a.m.; arrives CVG at 3:31 p.m.

“We’re the biggest airline in Phoenix and will continue to grow, especially during the peak winter when customers want to visit the most,” said Vasu Raja, Senior Vice President of Strategy. “We are happy to provide even more choices for our customers with new routes and increased service to key markets.”

Phoenix becomes the ninth nonstop destination from CVG for American Airlines, with service to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW); Chicago (ORD); Charlotte (CLT); Philadelphia (PHL); Miami (MIA); Washington, DC (DCA); New York City (JFK and LGA). The airline will now offer more than 245 weekly departures from CVG Airport.

“We’re excited American has added service to Phoenix as another nonstop flight option for travelers during the peak winter season,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “American serves more than 1.1 million travelers to and from CVG on an annual basis, and this addition will continue their growth.”

December Holiday Travel at CVG: stats, travel tips and events

• CVG anticipates Friday, December 20, Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27, will be busy travel days.

• For departing passengers, the 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. hours will be the busiest times. Arrivals are steady each afternoon beginning at 1pm until evening.

• For the December holiday travel period (December 20 – January 2, 2020), CVG anticipates a 2.5 percent increase in passenger volume over 2018, serving more than 305,000 passengers.

• During this time of the year, weather may impact air travel and cause flight delays. Passengers should always check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

• CVG recommends arriving at least two hours before a flight’s scheduled boarding time. Passengers should check with their airline or visit CVGairport.com. The airport’s website also has real-time security wait times, parking availability, and more.

