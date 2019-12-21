A (literal) ton of food; City Hall ‘trash talk’ bridges hunger, benefits Be Concerned’s Christmas Store















The unity and collaboration that Covington’s leadership fosters at City Hall devolved last week into a flourish of trash talking, showboating, spying, and secrecy … but it was in good fun and for a good cause.

For the second year in a row, the “fine print” in the invite to the annual low-key employee Christmas luncheon – “bring canned food items to benefit Be Concerned” – was hijacked and escalated into a competition among various City Hall offices, who vied to bring in the most cans of food and also to show the most creativity in displaying it.

In the end, a whopping 2,275 pounds of food was collected – almost double last year’s total – and the displays, as they say, impressed.

Officials who run Be Concerned: The People’s Pantry said the food delivery came at a good time – right during the agency’s 52nd annual Christmas Store.

“All that food will mean a greater variety of choices for the more than 500 families coming through the food pantry this holiday season to pick out their groceries,” Executive Director Andy Brunsman said. “Meanwhile, we welcome the City of Covington to our 2019 ‘Ton Club’ for donation-drive partners who donate more than 2,000 pounds of pantry items through drives throughout the year.”

The food drive at City Hall was essentially a spur-of-the-moment “contest” with no rules, assigned teams, judges, or prizes – but it kindled a competitive spirit

“We won … for the second year in a row,” crowed Tom West, director of the Economic Development Department. “Not only did we bring in the most food but our display made everybody else’s attempts look lame.”

Indeed, Economic Development’s “team” brought in an astounding 516 cans of food and other items and used them to create a replica of the Roebling Suspension Bridge – complete with lights and “cables.”

The Finance Department “team” brought in a whopping 333 cans and used them as “bricks” for an equally impressive fireplace, with a nearby Santa’s sack full of mac ‘n cheese boxes.

Other offices, divisions and departments were apparently too overwhelmed to report their totals – but still displayed them in creative fashion.

City Manager David Johnston said he was impressed by both the camaraderie and the generosity. “I love how our folks here are vested in the community and in each other,” he said. “It was amusing to see everyone go at it … and of course now it’s back to work.”

City of Covington